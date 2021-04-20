Highway One Reopens Friday 4.20.2021

Highway one will reopen Friday. Caltrans says highway one will reopen a week ahead of schedule after a months long closure due to storm-related damage.

A large section of the highway near Rat Creek slid down the mountainside into the ocean during heavy rain.

Jim Shivers of Caltrans says that the work that is nearly complete for reopening this Friday.

Businesses in Cambria are gearing up for the reopening Friday. And the flood of tourists expected to drive down highway one when it reopens for the weekend.