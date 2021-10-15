History of Wine 10.15.2021

The history of wine goes back much further than a thousand years.

The Wine Project, which is opening an exhibit at the Carnegie museum in Paso Robles, dates wine fermentation back 25 thousand years.

Tomorrow at the historic museum in the downtown city park, a demonstration of how ancient people made giant clay vessels to ferment wine thousands of years ago.

A local potter will make a huge amphorae for fermenting wine. So, tomorrow at the Carnegie museum in the downtown city park in Paso Robles, you can see how those clay amphorae were made. Around 3, you can sign the large clay vessel when it’s complete. An exhibit for the Wine Project opens inside the museum.

On Monday, KPRL will talk with Libby at greater length about the history of wine in San Luis Obispo county, and since people started making wine about 25 thousand years ago.