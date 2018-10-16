Hit and Run 10.16.2018

The CHP is asking for your help in finding a vehicle that may have struck and killed a homeless man last week in Paso Robles, then took off without checking on the man’s condition or contacting the CHP.

The vehicle is described as a gold Toyota Sienna minivan with damage to the front of the vehicle. The damage may be to the front bumper, front end, front grill, front windshield and front fender. The CHP believes the car is a 2004-2007 gold colored Toyota Sienna minivan. They says there’s a strong possibility that the owner lives in the north county or in southern Monterey county.

Anyone with information should call the California Highway Patrol.

If you’d like to remain anonymous you may call crime stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.