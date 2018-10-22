Hit and Run 10.22.2018

The CHP is still asking for your help in finding a vehicle that struck and killed a homeless man in Paso Robles on October 11th. After the car struck the man, it took off without checking on the man’s condition or contacting the CHP.

The vehicle is described as a gold Toyota Sienna minivan with damage to the front of the vehicle. They says there’s a strong possibility that the owner lives in the north county or in southern Monterey county. Again, the CHP believes the car is a 2004-2007 gold colored Toyota Sienna minivan.

Anyone with information should call the California highway patrol. If you’d like to remain anonymous you may call crime stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.