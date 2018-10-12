Hit-and-Run Fatal 10.12.2018

A fatal accident on 101 yesterday morning forced the closure of SB 101 through Paso Robles.

Around 5 yesterday morning, a man tried to walk or run across the freeway just north of 13th street when he was hit by a vehicle driving southbound. The vehicle did not stop and did not contact the CHP.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s identified as 22-year-old Nathaniel Weatherly, a homeless man whose last residence was San Miguel. The freeway was closed until about 7:20.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver is asked to call the CHP.