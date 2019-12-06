Holiday Events 12.06.2019

More holiday events this weekend.

In Atascadero tonight, the rotunda lights up for the Christmas holiday. They’ll turn on the lights at six tonight.

In Paso Robles tomorrow, it’s the 58th Annual Holiday Light Parade.

The parade starts at seven tomorrow night in downtown Paso Robles, but don’t look for Norma Moye in the parade, she’ll be at the judges stand.

Sunday night at 7, a movie to be shown at Park Cinemas for holiday movie night. It’s The Man Who Came To Dinner, starring Bette Davis, Monty Wooley, and Ann Sheridan. The movie came out in 1939. This is a rare opportunity to see the classic on the big screen. Tickets are only $10, and that includes popcorn and soda. There will also be door prizes.

Call Main Street for tickets to the Holiday Movie Night Sunday night at Park Cinemas in Paso Robles.