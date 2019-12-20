Holiday Events 12.20.2019

More holiday events this weekend.

Tomorrow at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero, Holiday Magic. That’s when the animals received wrapped Christmas gifts which they can open up themselves. 10-1:00 at the Charles Paddock Zoo. Some animals unwrap them, some just destroy the box to gain access to the food inside.

Tomorrow in San Miguel, the 29th Annual San Miguel Christmas Lights Parade and Crafts Fair. Mike Sanders tells KPRL the parade starts at six, but the craft fair begins at two tomorrow afternoon. A lot of activities tomorrow afternoon leading up to the 29th Annual San Miguel Christmas Lights Parade and Crafts Fair at six.