Holiday Events in Weather 12.01.2022

If you dress for it, you can handle any kind of weather. Regardless, tonight’s Farmers Market is cancelled in San Luis. They will not cancel the Holiday Parade tomorrow night, but regardless, the weather is supposed to lighten up. The Holiday Parade is scheduled for Friday night.

In Atascadero Friday night, they are still planning to carry out the Lighting of the Downtown. Incidentally, if you want to go on the Art and Wine Walk, you need to get tickets in advance. That usually sells out.

Saturday night, the Paso Robles Christmas Light Parade is planned for downtown. That is still on schedule. The parade through downtown is one of the highlights of the holiday season in the north county. We’ll update you tomorrow on plans for the holiday events here on KPRL.

But right now, they’re all proceeding rain or not. So, get out your umbrella and rain coat.