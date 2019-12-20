Holiday Gift of Life 12.20.2019

The Holiday Gift of Life returns to the central coast this year. The Blood Bank has changed its name over the years, but the annual blood drive continues, because blood is sorely needed this time of year.

The Holiday Gift of Life started about thirty years ago by a former manager of F. Mclintock’s Saloon in San Luis Obispo. If you donate blood between now and December 31st, you’ll get a gift certificate for lunch at Mclintock’s and a $10 gift certificate at some local movie theaters.

Call Vitalant Blood Bank in San Luis for more information or to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets.