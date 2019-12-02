Holiday Lighting Ceremony 12.02.2019

The holiday season is officially underway. It began Friday night with a countdown at the downtown city park in Paso Robles. Among the dignitaries on hand, San Luis Obispo county supervisor John Peschong. Then KPRL’s Chad Stevens led more than one thousand people in singing Christmas carols.

There was only one mishap during the Holiday Lighting Ceremony. The Grinch showed up and tried to interrupt the event, but the crowd ignored him and everyone kept singing carols.

Next up, the Holiday Light Parade is Saturday evening in downtown Paso Robles.

Coming up today on Sound Off, we’ll talk with Terrie Banish about holiday events in Atascadero. Those kick off this week, culminating with Winter Wonderland, which is one of the biggest events in the county.