Holiday Magic at Atascadero Zoo 12.20.2021

Hundreds of people attended the 11th Annual Holiday Magic at the Charles Paddock Zoo Saturday. Zookeepers acting as elves gave holiday gifts to the animals, while crowds of people watched. The animals included meerkats, monkeys, porcupines, the fossa and the crowd favorite, the tiger.

Zoo director Alan Baker says, “This is a feel good celebration which our staff enjoys as much as those who come to see the animals open their gifts. Fortunately, the weather cooperated this year. It was cold, but it didn’t rain.”

The gifts are foods which the animals consider delicacies. Some, like meerkats, prefer live insects. Others prefer fruits and vegetables. The tiger, as you might imagine, likes raw steak.

Two local radio legends provided entertainment. Gary Brill played holiday tunes. Magician Andy Morris performed card and other magic tricks for children and adults.

Holiday Magic proved to be a great success, after a year’s hiatus because of the covid shutdown.