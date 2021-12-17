Holiday Magic at Charles Paddock Zoo 12.17.2021

Tomorrow, Holiday Magic returns on the Charles Paddock zoo in Atascadero. The zookeepers give gifts to many of the animals from 10-1 Saturday.

Another high light of Holiday Magic is one that you may enjoy. The cockorad holiday village is a special treat.

This Christmas and Holiday Magic begins tomorrow morning with gifts for the meerkats first. Working their way to the monkey’s, fussa, tiger and ultimately, the porcupines.

That’s from ten until one tomorrow at the Charles Paddock zoo in Atascadero.