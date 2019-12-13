Holiday Weekend 12.13.2019

In Atascadero, Winter Wonderland is tonight. 65 tons of snow is being transported into downtown Atascadero for tonight’s event. 65 vendors will be on hand. Winter Wonderland is from 5-9 this evening in Atascadero.

Tomorrow night, the Vine Street Victorian Christmas returns to Paso Robles. Norma Moye says that Scrooge will be there. The Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase returns to Paso Robles tomorrow night. Thousands of people expected to turn out tomorrow night.

In Templeton, The Living Nativity begins this evening on Main street. Pastor Charlie Little says they’ll present the Living Nativity at

seven o’clock tonight, tomorrow and Sunday, and also an early show at 5:45 Sunday afternoon.