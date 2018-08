In Paso Robles, a ribbon cutting yesterday for Holloway Gypsum.

Holloway Gypsum is based in the Lost Hills area. The company was started more than 80 years ago when a night watchman noticed something unusual on the land there. That’s Vard Terry, president of Holloway Gypsum. He says the company has been selling gypsum, or calcium sulfate, for more than 80 years. Now the company sells other soil supplements.

They’ve opened a new store in Paso Robles to serve growers in the north county.