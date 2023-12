Home Buying 101

The Paso Robles city library will be hosting a Home Buying 101 workshop on January 10th from 5:30 to 8 in the evening.

The workshop will feature four local real estate experts as panelists, walking attendees through the home buying process, from qualifying for a home loan, finding and making an offer on a house, and more.

Registration is required to attend this free event, and can be done online on the Paso Robles city’s website.