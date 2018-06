Home Depot is hiring.

The retailer hosting job fairs at its locations today from 4-9 today. That’s to hire overnight freight associates and other open positions. Those positions vary by the location.

Home Depot has eleven different job postings in San Luis. And ten positions open in Atascadero. They range from cashier and customer service to kitchen and bath designer.

To apply, you’re encouraged to visit their website: Homedepot.com.

Or go to the job fairs this afternoon and evening.