Home Health & Hospice 02.16.2023

The cost of healthcare is another area which has experienced rising costs.

Dennis Harrah is with Central Coast Home Health and Hospice. He does outreach for the health agency. He says he shares with seniors his experiences playing with the Los Angeles Rams, Harrah says his biggest job is to get them to smile.

Harrah was the Rams top draft choice back in 1975. He grew up in Charleston, West Virginia, and played college ball for the University of Miami. He says when he was drafted he was 6’5, 260 pounds with a bad attitude. He played 13 years with the Los Angeles Rams.

He now lives in the north county and does outreach for Central Coast Home Health and Hospice. He says his attitude has improved dramatically.