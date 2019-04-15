Home Invasion in Santa Maria 4.15.2019

A Santa Maria family fought off a home invasion robbery early Saturday morning.

Three teenagers wielding knives and one carrying a rifle broke into their home. An 11-year-old boy awakened when he heard noises, ran to his parents bedroom where he saw a suspect holding a gun to his father’s head. He tackled the suspect and the father fought with the gunman as the mother and another son fought off the other attackers.

Police responded to a 911 call and when they arrived, saw two people running away. They arrested 18-year-old Manual Duran and 18-year-old Alberto Pablo Montes. A 15-year-old was also arrested, but not identified because of his age.

The three arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and brandishing a weapon. They were transported to Santa Barbara.