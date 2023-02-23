Homeless in the Riverbed 02.23.2023

During Tuesday night’s Paso Robles city council meeting, fire chief Jonathon Stornetta talked about the damage from the winter storms in early February and how the flood water changed the riverbed.

He says the danger comes as homeless people move back into the riverbed. He showed pictures to the council Tuesday night.

Stornetta says he and other agencies are working to mitigate the problems. Crews are removing debris.

The fire chief and other agencies doing all they can to reduce the threat of fire in the riverbed as the homeless move back into that area.