Homeless Man 9.23.2019

The city of Paso Robles is reportedly grieving the death of a homeless man who was run over by a city work truck last week.

The 27-year-old victim was lying on a dirt road below the 13th street bridge when a city truck ran over him. He died from his injuries.

The accident occurred around 10:30 Wednesday morning. In a release issued by the city, the statement said, “the city of Paso Robles is grieving for both of the people involved in this unfortunate tragedy as well as their families and friends.”

An investigation into the accident is continuing. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles police department.