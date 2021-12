San Luis Obispo police finally identify the body of a homeless man found dead at a homeless camp back on November 20th. He’s 64-year-old Rick Fowler of San Luis Obispo.

The suspect in his murder is 42-year-old Marco Cota Jr. of Exeter.

Cota is currently being held at the county jail on unrelated charges.

Police say the murder of Fowler is an isolated incident.

Cota will appear in court next Monday on the unrelated charges.