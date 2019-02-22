Homeless Shelter 2.22.2019

At a special meeting Thursday night, the Paso Robles City Council votes unanimously to apply for several million dollars in grants to build a homeless shelter near the city’s Water Reclamation Facility. Julie Dahlen, Director of Community Services, says the city will apply for a HEAP Grant, (Homeless Emergency Aid Program). The state has made HEAP funds available to counties to address needs of the homeless.

The plan is to construct some steel buildings near the Water Reclamation Facility off 46 East to provide emergency warming shelter-type assistance to homeless people as a pilot program. Dahlen says bringing homeless people together in one site will enable the city to partner with Paso Cares and ECHO (El Camino Homeless Organization in Atascadero.)

The deadline to apply for the HEAP Grant is March 19th. Julie Dahlen says funds may be available in May. She says the city has until 2021 to put those funds to work.

After eight local residents spoke on the issue, the city council discussed the alternatives and then voted unanimously to approve the plan and apply for the HEAP Grant . The vote was 4-0. Mayor Steve Martin was absent.