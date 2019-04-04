Homeless Shelter 4.04.2019

A debate before the county-wide homeless services oversight council over which projects should get part of the $4.8 million dollar state grant funding for homeless shelters.

Paso Robles has applied for $1.4 million dollars to build a 5,000 square foot homeless shelter near the wastewater treatment facility off highways 101 and 46 east. Grover Beach is also applying for $2.6 million dollars, although neighbors are furious over that south county shelter proposal. They don’t like how the current facility is impacting their neighborhood, which is near the Ocean View elementary school. Supervisor Adam Hill told the group, “There’s no perfect site. If we don’t do this now, I don’t think we’ll ever have anything we can work with in south county.”

Because of the limited funding, not everyone who applied for the grant will be receiving money. The requests total $15 million dollars.

The county is receiving only $4.8 million dollars. The oversight committee is proposing $1.5 million go to the Paso Robles and Atascadero shelters. $2.6 million would go to the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition for the controversial Grover Beach facility.