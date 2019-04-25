Homeless Shelter 4.25.2019

San Luis Obispo county supervisors approved allocation of $1.5 million dollars for a homeless shelter in Paso Robles. The shelter is proposed for the area near the wastewater treatment facility. That’s near the intersection of 101 and 46, between 101 and the Salinas river bed. The grant is part of $4.8 million the state is awarding San Luis Obispo county to address the homeless issue.

The more controversial project in the county is in the south county, where the county plans to convert a former Grover Beach church to a homeless shelter that includes transitional housing and a youth dormitory.

Neighbors say it’s not safe to have such a project in a residential neighborhood, near an elementary school. Regardless, the county approved the project. It will be built at 1935 Newport avenue in Grover Beach.

Neighbors have threatened to sue the county if the project in Grover Beach continues to move forward.