Homeless Stabbing 10.08.2021

One homeless man stabbed another in Grover Beach Wednesday night.

A 34-year-old homeless man suffered a life threatening stab wound to the neck around 7 Wednesday evening. First responders were dispatched to the 1800 block of East Grand avenue. They transported the victim to a local hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The victim is expected to survive.

The police identified a suspect. He’s identified as 24 year old Mark Simpson. Police put out a be on the block out broadcast for him. He was later located by Arroyo Grande police department and booked into the county jail on suspicion of attempted murder.