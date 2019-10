Tomorrow in downtown Paso Robles, the Golden Oak Honey Festival. Jody Tellure says this year, the event includes pumpkins. Which are at River K Pumpkin Patch on North River road in Paso Robles.

The Golden Oak Honey Festival is from 9-3 tomorrow at the downtown city park. The pumpkin pie eating contests begin at 2:00 for kids and adults.

The Golden Oak Honey Festival is free.