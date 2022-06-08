Honoring Four Legendary Bearcats 06.08.2022

A ceremony at Paso Robles highs school yesterday to celebrate four legendary Bearcats. They include a librarian, two teachers, and an extraordinary athlete.

Bertha Phillips was honored for her role as librarian at Paso Robles high school for several decades. Her son, Jay Phillips, spoke at the multipurpose room yesterday. Phillips shared some heart warming stories about his mother, Bertha Phillips, and a few stories which were pretty funny. The library will be named The Bertha Phillips Library in her honor.

Randy Canaday was honored for his roll in teaching various shop classes at the high school. The building trades and construction classrooms will be named for Randy Canaday.

Don Parish was a remarkable athlete who later played football at Stanford University and in the NFL. Many members of his family traveled to Paso Robles to receive the honor. The PRHS football field will be named for Parish.

Bill Stroud taught welding and shop classes. He also coached basketball, football, baseball and softball. He said he was honored to be recognized. The PRHS welding building will be named for William Fred Stroud Jr.

The multipurpose room was filled with members of the community who knew and appreciated the honorees. They shared laughter and heart felt emotions for the leadership, dedication and commitment each made to Paso Robles high school.