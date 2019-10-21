Horse Trailer Accident in Shell Beach 10.21.2019

Cal Fire extricates two horses trapped in a horse trailer after the rig overturns on 101 in Shell Beach. The accident occurred around 10:30 yesterday morning.

Horse Emergency Evacuation Team helped Cal Fire crew members. The first horse was removed and was walking and eating near the accident. They had to cut interior parts of the horse trailer to help extricate the second horse. Vets are working to save that horse.

The driver of the horse trailer said they were driving northbound on 101 when they hit a bump, causing the trailer to fishtail and eventually skid. The trailer hitch broke and the trailer overturned, pinning one horse on top of the other.

The accident backed up traffic on NB 101 in Shell Beach and Pismo Beach yesterday morning.