Hot Day For First Day of School 8.14.2019

The first day of school for many north county students will be a hot one. Temperatures expected to reach 103 this afternoon, and 104 tomorrow.

Today, Atascadero and San Miguel students return to class. Tomorrow, Paso Robles and Shandon students start school.

The hot weather problematic for Bauer Speck students who will attend school in portables located on the Flamson middle school campus. Five of those portables have no air conditioning. A maintenance worker tells KPRL that he ran into a teacher working in a portable this week where the temperature was about 90 degrees. She was dripping with perspiration, but explained she had to get the classroom ready.

Another issue for Bauer Speck students, roadwork on Spring street is disrupting traffic. Tomorrow morning’s drop off on Spring may be challenging. Crews are putting in a new water line on Spring, and they may be working on north Spring street for another week or two. If you’re transporting a student to Bauer Speck tomorrow morning, you may want to get an early start.