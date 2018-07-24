Hot Weather 7.24.2018

Forecasters say we can expect hot weather the next few days in the north county.

107 today in Paso Robles, slightly cooler in Atascadero.

109 tomorrow….in Paso Robles

Then a gradual cooling trend.

Temperatures dropping down to 106 on Thursday.

103 Friday in Paso Robles.

The hot weather may approach the records for the date.

Tomorrow’s record high for Paso Robles is 112 degrees. That’s the record high temperature for the date July 25th set back in 2006.

The all-time high for July 26th is 109 set back in 1959. That record high is within reach this week in Paso Robles.