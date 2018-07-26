Hot Weather 7.26.2018

Another hot one today in the north county.

Forecasters say high temperatures will reach between 107 and 109 today and tomorrow in Paso Robles, then dropping down to about 100 on Saturday.

This morning, the mid state fair hosts its annual free pancake breakfast at the downtown Paso Robles city park. At the fairgrounds, meat goat and sheep showmanship begins at nine this morning. The chef of the day at Idler’s demonstration kitchen is Melanie Blankenship. You hear Melanie every Monday here on KPRL. She performs at five this afternoon at Idler’s Kitchen.

On the free stage tonight, Blood Sweat and Tears, with Bo Bice. On the main grand stand, it’s Luke Bryan.

Gates open at the mid state fair at twelve noon today.