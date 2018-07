Hot Weather 7.27.2018

HOW DO YOU LIKE THE HOT WEATHER?

108 YESTERDAY IN PASO ROBLES AND ATASCADFERO.

105 IN SHANDON AND TEMPELTON.

SANTA MARGARITA WAS 103.

FAR BELOW THE HOT SPOTS IN CALIFORNIA.

A NEW RECORD HIGH YESTERDAY IN DEATH VALLEY, 127 DEGREES. THAT BREAKS THE RECORD OF 126, SET BACK IN 1916. PALM SPRINGS ALSO SETS A NEW RECORD YESTERDAY. IT REACHED 121 DEGREES IN PALM SPRINGS.

ANOTHER HOT DAY FORECAST FOR THE NORTH COUNTY TODAY, AROUND 108. THEN TEMPERATURES START DROPPING OFF THIS WEEKEND BY SUNDAY, IT MAY GET DOWN UNDER 100 DEGREES.