Hotline 7.31.2020

An enforcement hot line set up to help enforce the state’s Covid-19 restrictions in San Luis Obispo county has generated 2,160 compliance calls since the line was opened in mid-March.

Of those calls, more than 265 calls reported alleged non-compliance by businesses in the city of San Luis Obispo. But after following up with these businesses, fewer than five of the calls resulted in a citation.

Lee Johnson of the city of San Luis says many of the calls are misguided. They are reports made by people who aren’t up to date on the state’s re-opening guidance.

If a business does fail to comply, the owner may face a misdemeanor charge and fine up to $1,000.

Johnson says, if a business is not complying, after they’re warned, they usually make the appropriate changes.