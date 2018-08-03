House Fire 8.03.2018

A house fire at 305 Santa Ynez yesterday destroyed one home and damaged two other structures.

The home which caught fire belonged to Bill and Sandra Young. They’d lived at 305 Santa Ynez avenue for 38 years. Fire chief Jonathon Stornetta was on the scene. He tells KPRL the cause is unknown.

Paso Robles fire chief Jonathon Stornetta, at the scene of that fire yesterday at the corner of Santa Ynez and San Fernando in the Sherwood district. No injuries, but one house was destroyed, and two other structures damaged. The fire spread to the garage at the house next door, but firefighters went in the front door of the house, and drove the fire out the garage before it further damaged the house.