House Fire in Atascadero 7.29.2019

A residential fire started early Saturday afternoon at 4,000 Carizzo road in Atascadero.

The fire reportedly started from discarded smoking materials. Atascadero fire and emergency services responded to a structure fire.

Seven engines and two command vehicles responded. 23 firefighters took part in fire suppression efforts. The fire was quickly contained to the residence. No injuries reported.

The estimated damage to the house is $500 thousand dollars. The red cross is helping two adults who were displaced by the fire.