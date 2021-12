Two people died in a house fire in Santa Maria last night. The two-alarm structure fire broke out on Driftwood drive around 10:18 Sunday night. It took crews about 20 minutes to knock down the flames.

Two people died in the fire. Another was taken to Marion Regional Medical Center with moderate burn injuries. Six other residents living in the house were not home when the fire broke out. They are being assisted with shelter.

The cause has not yet been determined. The fire is under investigation.