House Fires 12.06.2019

Two house fires in Atascadero yesterday. The first was a single family residence at 9405 Santa Lucia. It was reported at 6.16 yesterday morning. It took 2 engines, 3 command vehicles and 21 firefighters 45 minutes to contain the fire. Estimated property loss is $50 thousand dollars.

The fire was caused when a nearby tree fell into the residential electrical service drop to the house. The power surge caused an electrical short.

The second occurred around 12:30 yesterday afternoon at 6870 Serra. 21 firefighters arrived at the scene. Police and family helped an elderly resident who was unable to evacuate. She was taken to twin cities hospital. Estimated property and content value lost was $20 thousand dollars. The fire started in a converted bedroom. A faulty electrical outlet sparked and those sparks ignited nearby combustibles.