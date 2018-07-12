House Move 7.11.2018

Last night, a colony house near Del Rio road in Atascadero successfully moved three miles to the Colony heritage center near the library.

On hand to watch the move, Quenten Brazzi, who grew up in the colony house. Don Simoneau was also familiar with the house. He said he partied in the house back in the early 70’s, 40 years ago. The move got underway around 9:30.

Over at the Rotunda, councilwoman Roberta Fonzi brought up the house move at the Atascadero city council meeting. It got exciting near the Carlton, where the 28 foot-wide home pushed against the trees in the center divide, alongside the Carlton. After that short delay, the house moved quickly to its new home near the library.

So the colony house is successfully relocated from Del Rio road to the new Colony Heritage Center next to the Atascadero library.