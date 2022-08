The California Association of Realtors says San Luis Obispo county has the third least affordable housing market in California.

12% of households could afford to purchase a home at the state’s median price of $883 thousand.

That’s a decrease from 18% affordability in San Luis Obispo county from the previous quarter.

Santa Barbara county has a housing affordability rate of 10%.

Nationally, affordability is 38% in the second quarter of 2022.