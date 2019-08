Was it hot enough for you yesterday?

Temperatures reached 107 yesterday in parts of Paso Robles.

102 in Shandon.

98 in Templeton.

97 in Atascadero.

Palm Springs saw temperatures reach 113.

74 degrees in Cambria.

Cooler temperatures today, and cooler still tomorrow and through this weekend.

Forecasters say it will be down into the low 80’s over the weekend in the north county.

Then we’ll see temperatures return to 100 degrees by the middle of next week.