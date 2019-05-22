Human Composting 5.22.2019

In Olympia, the governor of Washington state signs legislation making that state the first to approve composting as an alternative to burying or cremating human rains.

The law signed by governor Jay Inslee allows licensed facilities to offer “natural organic reduction” which turns a body, mixed with substances such as wood chips and straw, into about two wheelbarrows worth of soil.

Loved ones are allowed to keep the soil to spread, just as they might spread the ashes of someone who has been cremated. Supporters call it an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation.