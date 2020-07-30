Human Foot Found 7.30.2020

The sheriff’s department identifies the human foot found along a rural road in Templeton.

The foot belongs to a driver whose legs were severed in crash along highway 101 earlier this month. A bicyclist found the foot in the area near Santa Rita road Sunday morning.

Initially, sheriff’s investigators called the foot “suspicious in nature” but said it was too early to call it foul play. The CHP said it was probably related to an earlier crash.

Officials say both of the victim’s legs were severed in the fiery crash. Only one was located at the scene. The crash site was approximately three miles away from where the foot was found. No idea, how the foot traveled three miles.