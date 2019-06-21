Human Remains Discovered 6.21.2019

A Cal Trans crew discovers human remains on highway one near Morro Bay boulevard. While performing routine landscaping, the crew found a human skull. They called the sheriff’s department. The sheriff’s forensic pathologist responded to the scene and estimates the remain have been in the area anywhere from several months to a year.

The remains were discovered a short distance from the remnants of a transient homeless camp. There is no indication of foul play. The remains are not believed to be native American.

So far, the forensic pathologist has not determined the sex, cause of death or identification of the remains. The investigation is continuing.