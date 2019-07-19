Hyperloop 7.19.2019

While California remains bogged down with efforts to build a bullet train, in Hawthorne this weekend, Space X is hosting the fourth annual hyperloop competition.

Hyperloops are high-speed pods that run inside vacuum tubes at speeds up to 300 miles per hour. It may be the future of transportation. Twenty one universities are entered in the competition including Cal Poly’s SLO Sloop, Oneloop by UC Davis, and many from European universities. Delft Hyperloop is from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands. The Dutch university produced an animated description of their proposal.

In last year’s competition, the Dutch entry reached a top speed of 88 miles per hour before it stalled in the tube. A Swiss entry went 55 miles per hour. The entry from the University of Munich traveled 290 miles per hour. They won the competition.

The event is hosted by Space X. Elon Musk predicts hyperloop pods will soon transport passengers at speeds up to 700 miles per hour.