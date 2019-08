San Luis Obispo county sheriff Ian Parkinson held a news conference yesterday. The sheriff says three men who were arrested in connection with a suspected murder in Oceano back in April are members of the Oceano 13 gang.

The suspects are identified as 28-year-old Robert Garay, 21-year-old Gabriel Garay, and 21-year-old Nathaniel Jara. The three men were booked in the county jail last week on charges including murder and participating in a criminal street gang.