Ian Parkinson on Shooting 6.24.2019

San Luis Obispo county sheriff Ian Parkinson talks about the death of a Sacramento police officer shot while helping a woman move out of a house where there was alleged domestic violence. Tara Sullivan and her training officer were ambushed last Wednesday at a home in Sacramento.

45-year-old Adel Sambrano Ramos is charged with murder, attempted murder and possessing illegal weapons. A court hearing is scheduled today in a Sacramento court room for Ramos.

Meanwhile, the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department is dealing with its own tragic fatality. Parkinson says it’s hard to lose a co-worker. The sheriff’s department suffering the loss of the cook who died last week in a fatal head on collision.

He was on his way to work when his car struck head on a motorist who was driving the wrong way on 101 at 2:30 in the morning. The wrong way driver was also killed in the accident.