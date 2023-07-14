Ice Cream Zoofari at Charles Paddock Zoo 07.14.2023

The Charles Paddock Zoo will be hosting its 20th Annual Ice Cream Zoofari tomorrow, July 15th from 5:30 to 8 pm.

A warm summer evening event for the whole family will feature a variety of all-you-can-eat sweets, music, activites, and the zoo’s exotic animals. The Zoofari will offer over 15 flavors to sample from la michoacana ice cream shop in Atascadero, with sugar free options.

Tickets are 15 dollars for 12 years and up, 11 for ages 3 to 11, and free for two and under. Tickets include zoo admission and all-you-can-eat ice cream, sundaes, and toppings.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is dedicated to the conservation of endangered species and education the public about the natural world, with over 300 animal species to enjoy. Located next to Atascadero Lake Park on highway 41.