Early last week, an Atascadero resident was struck by a pickup truck on El Camino Real while attempting to cross the street towards a Vons.

The Atascadero police department recently identified the pedestrian as 79-year-old Joel Chesler of Atascadero. Chesler was treated at the scene for his life threatening injuries, and died while being transported to the Sierra Vista regional medical center in San Luis Obispo.

El Camino Real was closed for a police investigation shortly afterwards.