Illicit Pot Shops 7.06.2018

Illicit pot shops in la county outnumber the legal shops by a wide margin.

Hundreds are reportedly operating in the county, which is making it difficult for about 150 legal operations.

The illicit marijuana stores do not collect taxes, and they don’t pay them.

One of the selling points for legalization was the tax revenue for state and local governments.

In the first quarter, the state reported only $34 million from cultivation and excise taxes.

It’s well below the projected forecast of $175 million for the first six months.

The illicit shops making a big dent in the projected tax revenue.