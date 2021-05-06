Immigrant Children at Camp Roberts 5.06.2021

Camp Roberts may soon receive nearly 5,000 immigrant children. Initially, the number was 1500.

The federal government informed the county of its plans on Monday.

County supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg says no county resources will be used to house or care for the illegal immigrant children.

In a press release issued this week, supervisor Ortiz-Legg says, “ The Biden administration is working with host countries to reduce youth migration, my request to the community is to consider the trauma and stress these children have experienced. She writes, “They took incredible risks so they might have a future chance to thrive and contribute in a safe society.”

The cost of housing, providing medical care and social services and other expenses will be covered by the federal government.

The five thousands children arriving at Camp Roberts are among hundreds of thousands streaming across the border with Mexico.